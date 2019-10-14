Mumbai News: Man Allegedly Stabs Woman To Death, Arrested

Mumbai news: Man arrested allegedly for stabbing a woman. (Representational image)

A man was arrested on Sunday allegedly for stabbing a woman to death in Mumbai following a verbal altercation, police said.

The woman, Reshma Sheikh's, husband filed a First Information Report (FIR), police said.

Police arrested the accused Kishan Jaideep Mandal and charged him for murder and attempt to murder under different sections of Maharashtra Police Act.

