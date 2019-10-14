Mumbai News: Man Allegedly Stabs Woman To Death, Arrested

Police arrested the accused Kishan Jaideep Mandal and charged him for murder and attempt to murder under different sections of Maharashtra Police Act.

Mumbai | | Updated: October 14, 2019 14:10 IST
Mumbai news: Man arrested allegedly for stabbing a woman. (Representational image)


Mumbai: 

A man was arrested on Sunday allegedly for stabbing a woman to death in Mumbai following a verbal altercation, police said.

The woman, Reshma Sheikh's, husband filed a First Information Report (FIR), police said. 

Police arrested the accused Kishan Jaideep Mandal and charged him for murder and attempt to murder under different sections of Maharashtra Police Act. 



