Mumbai Man's Body Found In Suitcase At Dadar Railway Station, 2 Arrested

Two people have been arrested after a dead body was found in a bag at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.
Mumbai Police have apprehended two suspects who were carrying the body in a suitcase on the train after committing the murder.
Early Monday morning, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were conducting a luggage-checking operation when they discovered the body inside a suitcase.
Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the murder took place in the jurisdiction of Pydhunie Police Station.
According to the police, there was a dispute between the victim and the accused over a female friend.
The suspects have been identified as Jai Praveen Chavda and his accomplice Shivjeet Surendra Singh.
Both were involved in the murder of Arshad Ali Sheikh, a resident of Santacruz.
After the murder, on Sunday night, the suspects planned to travel by Tutari Express train to dispose of the body, the police said.
Dadar Railway Police registered a case and arrested one of the suspects at the railway station. The other escaped but was later arrested in Ulhasnagar.
The victim and both suspects are deaf-mutes and communicate using sign language. The police enlisted a sign language expert to assist in the interrogation, which clarified the motive for the murder.
The primary suspect had a fight with the victim over a female friend. The victim was invited to the suspect's house for a party, during which a dispute broke out again and escalated to the point of murder. The body was completely wrapped in plastic and packed in a suitcase, the police said.
Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.