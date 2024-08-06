Mumbai Man's Body Found In Suitcase At Dadar Railway Station, 2 Arrested

A case hs been registered by Dadar police

Two people have been arrested after a dead body was found in a bag at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have apprehended two suspects who were carrying the body in a suitcase on the train after committing the murder.

Early Monday morning, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were conducting a luggage-checking operation when they discovered the body inside a suitcase.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the murder took place in the jurisdiction of Pydhunie Police Station.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the victim and the accused over a female friend.

The suspects have been identified as Jai Praveen Chavda and his accomplice Shivjeet Surendra Singh.

Both were involved in the murder of Arshad Ali Sheikh, a resident of Santacruz.

After the murder, on Sunday night, the suspects planned to travel by Tutari Express train to dispose of the body, the police said.

Dadar Railway Police registered a case and arrested one of the suspects at the railway station. The other escaped but was later arrested in Ulhasnagar.

The victim and both suspects are deaf-mutes and communicate using sign language. The police enlisted a sign language expert to assist in the interrogation, which clarified the motive for the murder.

The primary suspect had a fight with the victim over a female friend. The victim was invited to the suspect's house for a party, during which a dispute broke out again and escalated to the point of murder. The body was completely wrapped in plastic and packed in a suitcase, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.