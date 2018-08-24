Mumbai Man Arrested For Using Schoolchildren To Sell Drugs At Colleges

The accused used to lure schoolchildren with chocolates and get them to pass drug packets, police said.

A man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch for allegedly supplying drugs to college students by using schoolchildren as couriers, a police official said today.

Asif Iqbal Khan alias Chuha, a resident of Sazibai Chawl in suburban Andheri West, was arrested by the Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell and 58 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, worth Rs 1.16 lakh was seized from him, deputy commissioner of police, ANC, Shivdeep Lande said today.

Explaining Asif Iqbal Khan's modus operandi, the DCP said that the accused used to lure schoolchildren with chocolates or video games and get them to pass drug packets, in small quantities of one or two grams, to college students.

The official said that Khan had knowledge of the differentiation made by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in terms of "small quantity" and "commercial quantity".

He added that Khan had a criminal record since 2008 with cases lodged against him in western and central parts of Mumbai and was also arrested, and later acquitted, in a drug case in 2012.

A case of chance possession under relevant sections of the NDPS had been registered against Khan and further probe was underway, the DCP said.