Mumbai Girl, 14, Jumps Off Eighth Floor, Neighbour Records Video

A Class 9 student is seen jumping off a building in Mumbai's Kandivali.

A 14-year-old girl in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of the building where she lived. The incident, which took place on Thursday evening in the western suburb of Kandivali, has been captured in a disturbing video.

The teenager, a student of Class 9, has been identified as Harshika Dhirendra Mayavashi. She lived in the fifth floor of Gardenia Cooperative Housing Society in Kandivali's Thakur village.

At around 6.30 pm on Thursday, when a few neighbours noticed Harshika standing on the parapet of the eighth floor of the housing complex, they tried to stop her, an official said. "When she fell to the ground, people immediately took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The video shot from what appears to be a window, shows the girl - wearing a white t-shirt and a pair of black pants - standing on the parapet. She then balances herself, waits for a few moments before taking the final plunge.

"The motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and we are making inquiring with her relatives and friends in this connection. We will also examine her mobile phone and other gadgets," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Police have registered accidental death report said they will examine her activities on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)