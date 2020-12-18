Mumbai Food Delivery Agent Dies After Speeding Mercedes Hits His Bike

Mumbai: Both the two-wheeler and the Mercedes were damaged.

A food delivery agent in Mumbai died when a speeding Mercedes car hit his scooter. The driver of the car has been arrested.

The incident took place in Mumbai's Oshiwara.

"An over-speeding car lost control and jumped a divider, hitting my nephew's scooty. He died in the hospital later," Saroj, the uncle of the delivery agent, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The delivery agent's black two-wheeler was badly damaged. The red Mercedes was seen damaged in the front.

(With inputs from ANI)