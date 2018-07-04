Mumbai Lawyer Arrested For Assaulting Pregnant Wife, Killing Unborn Child

The woman alleged her husband had pressured her to abort the child for some time (Representational)

Mumbai police has arrested a 30-year-old lawyer for allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife which led to the death of their unborn child, an official said today. The woman approached police in south Mumbai's Colaba area earlier this week with a complaint that her husband recently assaulted her, as a result of which she lost her 11-week-old foetus, police said.

The survivor, who hails from New Delhi and is also a practising lawyer, married the man a few months back and shifted to his Colaba residence.

However, soon after the marriage, the couple started having frequent fights, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Manojkumar Sharma said.

The woman alleged her husband had been pressurising her to abort the child for some time, because he held superstitious beliefs and had also threatened her with dire consequences, Mr Sharma said.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the man on Tuesday, he said.

Offences were registered against the man under IPC sections 315 (act with an intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police official said.

The accused was produced in a court on Tuesday after which he was taken into police custody for two days.