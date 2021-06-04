Watch: Mumbai Healthcare Workers Dance To 'Zingaat' Song

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is appearing to subside in some parts of the country, the healthcare workers of the Nesco Covid centre in Mumbai danced to the popular Zingaat song to mark the facility's first anniversary. The workers, wearing protective equipment to prevent transmission, danced in a patient-less ward. A video of the June 2 celebration has gone viral.

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

The workers in blue PPE kits can be seen dancing on the floor in the video, while some climbed onto the beds for patients. This celebration was a relief for the healthcare providers who have been battling the pandemic under very tough circumstances.

The Marathi song Zingaat is from the 2016 movie Sairat. Immediately after its release, the peppy number became a huge hit, especially in Maharashtra.

This is my india ???????? this is how we tackle every single problem … we are the most celebrated people on the planet . This is what makes me feel special about my country. When pandemic started no one thought they we could win against #covid like this .. I Love My India. #jaihind❤️ — Dnyaneshwar Sanap (@dbs10a43) June 3, 2021

Such an adorable sight. More power to the doctors, medical staff and all the frontline workers. ????????????????



P.S.- Major Missing @yogrishiramdev ???????? — Sakul Garg (@gargsakul31) June 3, 2021

Some others appeared cautious about any celebration just yet.

Is it just me, or should we celebrate only when the center closes ????

We don't want it to complete many anniversaries, do we? ???? — Ritesh (@ritesh31k) June 3, 2021

What they are dancing for

For successfully completing one year of pandemic I support doctors but what is the celebration for????? — दाया पंख वाला (@Right175200) June 3, 2021

The daily Covid cases have been declining gradually since the second wave reached its peak in May.

On Thursday, with an addition of 15,229 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Maharashtra has risen to 57.91 lakh. Just after announcing a five-phase unlock plan on Thursday, the state government clarified that the fresh rules are “still under consideration”.

On Friday, India reported 1.32 lakh fresh cases and 2,713 deaths. This was the eleventh straight day that the country saw a positivity rate below 10 per cent. The active caseload has also dropped to 16.35 lakh.