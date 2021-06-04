Watch: Mumbai Healthcare Workers Dance To 'Zingaat' Song

Dressed in blue and white protective gear, some workers danced on the floor while others climbed onto the beds of patients to mark the occasion

Mumbai:

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is appearing to subside in some parts of the country, the healthcare workers of the Nesco Covid centre in Mumbai danced to the popular Zingaat song to mark the facility's first anniversary. The workers, wearing protective equipment to prevent transmission, danced in a patient-less ward. A video of the June 2 celebration has gone viral.  

The workers in blue PPE kits can be seen dancing on the floor in the video, while some climbed onto the beds for patients. This celebration was a relief for the healthcare providers who have been battling the pandemic under very tough circumstances.

The Marathi song Zingaat is from the 2016 movie Sairat. Immediately after its release, the peppy number became a huge hit, especially in Maharashtra.

Some others appeared cautious about any celebration just yet.

The daily Covid cases have been declining gradually since the second wave reached its peak in May.

On Thursday, with an addition of 15,229 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Maharashtra has risen to 57.91 lakh. Just after announcing a five-phase unlock plan on Thursday, the state government clarified that the fresh rules are “still under consideration”.

On Friday, India reported 1.32 lakh fresh cases and 2,713 deaths. This was the eleventh straight day that the country saw a positivity rate below 10 per cent. The active caseload has also dropped to 16.35 lakh.

