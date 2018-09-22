Man Came To Mumbai To Steal Phones During Ganesh Festival, Arrested: Cops

The man stole 51 cell phones during the festival in Mumbai. (Representational)

A 19-year-old Jharkhand resident has been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones during the ongoing Ganesh festival and Mount Merry fair in the city, police said today.

As many as 51 stolen mobile phones worth Rs. 10.44 lakh were seized from Vishalkumar Mahto who was arrested on Friday, said an official of Kasturba Marg police station in suburban Borivali.

Mahto, a resident of Jharkhand, had come to Mumbai only to steal mobile phones from crowded places during the festival season, the official said.