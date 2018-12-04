Mumbai Cop Abducted, Assaulted For Objecting To Wife's Harassment: Police

A patrolling police beat marshal rescued the cop. (Representational)

A sub-inspector was kidnapped and assaulted by a group of hawkers after he objected to their obscene remarks targeted at his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on November 24 near KEM Hospital in Parel when the sub inspector, posted at RAK Marg police station in Wadala, had come to visit his ailing brother, an official said.

"He had gone with his wife to buy a bottle of water in the hospital's vicinity when one of the hawkers passed a snide remark at his wife. He slapped the man, following which a group of 8-10 hawkers abducted him in a taxi and assaulted him," the official said.

A patrolling police beat marshal rescued him a little later following which a complaint was filed at Bhoiwada police station, he said.

"We have arrested six persons so far for the attack on the sub inspector. The search for the remaining persons is on," said Ramchandra Jadhav, senior inspector, Bhoiwada police.