Mumbai Butcher Slit Colleague's Throat Suspecting Affair With Wife: Cops

Police found the body of the victim in a parked truck in Kurla (West) on September 12. (Representational)

Police have arrested a 39-year-old butcher for allegedly killing his 21-year-old colleague in Kurla in central Mumbai on suspicion of the latter having an affair with his wife, police said on Monday.

Police had found the body of the victim, identified as Abdul Kalam Abdul Hussain, in a parked truck near the Meethi river in Kurla (West) on September 12, an official said.

During investigation, police came to know that Abdul Hussain and the accused, Abdul Raheem Abdul Rauf Khan, drank heavily on the day of the incident, following which the former passed out, he said.

"The accused then took Hussain inside the truck and allegedly slit his throat. He also stabbed him multiple times," the official said, adding that Abdul Khan suspected that Abdul Hussain was having an affair with his wife.

Both of them used to work in a chicken shop. Abdul Khan was arrested on September 14 under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till September 19, the official added.

