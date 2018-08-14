MNS Corporator Among 4 Arrested For Kidnapping, Assaulting Man In Mumbai

The police arrested Turde, the Raj Thackeray-led party's corporator (Representational)

Four people, including a corporator of the Maharashtra Navnirmam Sena (MNS), were arrested here today for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man, the police said.

MNS corporator Sanjay Turde had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the contractor of a toilet being constructed in Krantinagar area of suburban Kurla, senior police inspector Dattatray Shinde said.

When the contractor did not pay the money, Turde's two aides kidnapped a 33-year-old supervisor from the contractor's office in Kurla yesterday, he said.

They took the supervisor to Turde's office where the corporator and his three aides allegedly thrashed him, the official said.

The supervisor received injuries in the assault and was admitted to a hospital, he said.

Advertisement

Based on the victim's complaint, the police arrested Turde, the Raj Thackeray-led party's corporator in the city civic body, and his three aides this morning.

They have been booked under IPC sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 387, 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 143 (unlawful assembly), Shinde said.

The four accused were produced in a local court which remanded them in police custody till August 16, he added.