Man Allegedly Blackmails Woman With Video, Demands Rs 5 Lakh, Arrested

The accused blackmailed the woman with the video, he was later arrested. (Representational)

A man was arrested in Oshiwara in Mumbai on Monday for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from a woman after blackmailing her with an objectionable video clip, a police official said.

The victim is 24 years old and hails from a well-to-do family, while the accused allegedly has links to the underworld, a official of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) said.

"The accused managed to get an objectionable video of the victim and sought money to not circulate it on social media. The accused can be seen in one video clip purportedly demanding money," he said.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, Oshiwara police station has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (committing of extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention), among other offences.

One more person is wanted in the case, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)