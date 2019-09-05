Live Updates: Massive Water Logging in Mumbai After Heavy Rains, Normal Life Hit

New Delhi:
Waterlogging in Mumbai pushed people to look for the nearest shelter
For the third time this monsoon, pounding rains paralaysed Mumbai on Wednesday with total disruption in road and rail traffic, though flights were not hit severely. Mumbai turned into an extension of the sea as unprecedented rains deluged the country's financial capital, delaying flights, jamming traffic, flooding homes and having rescue teams out on the roads since morning. In several places, the local trains grinded to a halt, and long distance trains were cancelled. In the evening office hours, the waterlogging pushed people to look for the nearest shelter, abandoning thoughts of reaching home. The met office declared a red alert for the next 24 hours, indicating that the situation might worsen. Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Kokan will remain shut on Thursday as a precautionary measure.
Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains:
- Private bus services resume after water receded in Dadar, following heavy rainfall in Mumbai
- Three trains -- Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat and Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains and water-logging at Nallasopara: Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer.
- Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai.
- NRDF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri.
- India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast intermittent rain with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.
- Central Railway suburban harbour line services restored.
- Weather department has issued a 'Red Alert' for Mumbai and surrounding districts which could be lashed by very heavy rains over the next two-three days.
- Renewed bout of rains started lashing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region since Monday. The collapsed in the less than 18 hours of overnight rains since Tuesday evening.
- In the past 36 hours, the India Meteorological Department said Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts averaged a whopping 25-30 cms rains, while Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar got a staggering 50 cms rains.
- NDRF, Navy and Mumbai Police came to the rescue of around 1,500 people stranded in the flood waters of Mumbai's sole flowing freshwater body, the Mithi River.
- It had which overflowed and entered their homes in Krantinagar area of Kurla.
- City's lifelines - Western Railway and Central Railway - continued to function with hiccups
- Many low-lying areas in the city including Sion, Wadala, Dadar, Parel, Kings Circle, Matunga, Chunabhatti and in suburbs Andheri, Jogeshwari, Santacruz, Malad, Borivali, Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Kurla and surroundings were flooded with water entering people's homes on the ground floor.
- Roads on the exteriors like Mumbai-Goa Highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Ghodbunder Road, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Road, and others also experienced huge traffic snarls as the snowballing effect of the conditions in Mumbai.
- In several places, big and small vehicles were stranded in the flood waters forcing their occupants to abandon them, which added to the traffic jams.
- Rains severely hit the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities in the four districts - Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.
- Flood waters seeped inside the various marquees and pandals compelling the BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti President Naresh Dahibavkar to issue a precautionary appeal.