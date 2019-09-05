Live Updates: Massive Water Logging in Mumbai After Heavy Rains, Normal Life Hit

For the third time this monsoon, pounding rains paralaysed Mumbai on Wednesday with total disruption in road and rail traffic, though flights were not hit severely. Mumbai turned into an extension of the sea as unprecedented rains deluged the country's financial capital, delaying flights, jamming traffic, flooding homes and having rescue teams out on the roads since morning. In several places, the local trains grinded to a halt, and long distance trains were cancelled. In the evening office hours, the waterlogging pushed people to look for the nearest shelter, abandoning thoughts of reaching home. The met office declared a red alert for the next 24 hours, indicating that the situation might worsen. Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Kokan will remain shut on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

