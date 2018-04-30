List Of Summer Special Trains Between Mumbai And Goa Announced The bookings for all the summer special trains on special charges between Mumbai and Goa will open on May 1 at all PRS centres and at IRCTC website for online ticket takers.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Central Railway has announced six summer special trains between Mumbai and Goa Mumbai: The Central Railway has decided to run six additional summer special trains between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Karmali in Goa to clear the extra rush of passengers.



The special train no. 01127 will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT in Mumbai at 12:20 am on May 2 and arrive in Karmali at 11:30 am the same day.



Besides, train no. 01128 will leave Karmali at 10:20 am on May 4 and arrive at CSMT at 9:15 pm the same day, a Central Railway press release said.



The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Thivim stations in both the directions and will have a coach composition of 15 sleeper classes and two general second classes, it said.



Another special train no. 01129 will leave from Panvel at 9:40 pm on May 2 and arrive in Karmali at 9 am the next day. In the return direction, train no. 01130 will leave Karmali at 2 pm on May 2 and arrive in Panvel at 9:40 pm same day.



It will halt at Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Thivim stations in both the directions and will have 15 sleeper class coaches and two general second classes.



Another train no. 01131, a super-fast summer special between Panvel and Karmali, will leave Panvel at 9:40 pm on May 3 and arrive in Karmali at 9 am the next day.



In return direction, train 01132 will leave Karmali at 1:40 pm on May 3 and arrive in Panvel at 10:15 pm the same day.



The train will halt at Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Thivim stations and would have 15 sleeper class and two general second class coaches.



The bookings for all the summer special trains on special charges will open on May 1 at all PRS centres and at IRCTC website for online ticket takers, the release added.





