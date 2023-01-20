Lifeguard Confesses To Murdering Mumbai Medical Student, Cops Search Body

Mithu Singh said he killed the student and dumped her body near the Bandstand.

The Mumbai Police along with the Indian Navy on Friday conducted a search operation at the Bandra Bandstand shore in the city to locate the remains of MBBS student Sadichha Sane after the accused revealed that he had killed her and thrown her body into the Arabian sea, an official said.

Sane, a third year MBBS student, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand in November 2021.

The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the case, had recently arrested Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, in this connection.

"During his interrogation, the accused told the police that he had killed Sane and dumped her body near the Bandstand," the official said.

After this revelation, the Mumbai crime branch team and Indian Navy divers on Friday conducted a search operation in the Bandstand area for several hours to locate Sadichha Sane's remains, he said.

"The search operation started in the morning," the official said, adding the investigators were also using other mechanisms to trace Sane's body.

Police are probing the motive behind Sane's killing, he added.

