After IPL Win, Mumbai Indians Release Video Of Neeta Ambani Pep-Talk

IPL 2019: Neeta Ambani had told the team to believe in themselves

Mumbai Indians pulled off a dramatic last-ball win against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League to record their fourth IPL trophy on Sunday. A brilliant bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah and a sublime last over by Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga ensured that Mumbai Indians became the most successful IPL franchise. Following the win, the team released a video of owner Neeta Ambani leading a rousing pep talk and a huddle earlier in the tournament.

On April 28, Mumbai Indians went up against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens stadium. The Knight Riders, on the back of a six-match losing streak, managed to put on 232 on the scorecard, and despite Hardik Pandya's heroics with the bat, Mumbai Indians fell short of a victory. At that stage, the Mumbai team faced stiff competition for the four places that would qualify to the next round of the tournament.

Neeta Ambani, wife of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, gathered all the players and staff after the match, and delivered a motivational speech, telling the team to believe in themselves. "I have seen Mumbai Indians doing the impossible over the years. We have been part of the team that has last five matches and then won the championship," she said. "I believe in each one of you. Each one of you is a match winner," she told the team, which was in a huddle with her and her son Akash Ambani. She then makes the entire team tell each other that they believe in their teammates. Watch her full speech here:

The players and coaches repeat the mantra, with some adding their own inputs. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's advice to his fellow players was a simple one: to smile. "Whether we lose, whether we win, we have to smile," the prolific opening batsman said. Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh lightened the mood, suggesting the team should grab a drink together later in the night.

Sharing the video, Mumbai Indians said the speech by Neeta Ambani made the team believe "that they have what it takes to turn it around and become champions."

Mumbai Indians went on to win their remaining four games, securing the competition in the process.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.