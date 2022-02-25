Income Tax Department Raids Shiv Sena Corporator In Mumbai

Income Tax department searches premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav.

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Mr Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning, they said.

His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.

