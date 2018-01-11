In Mumbai, Live Bomb Found At Metro Site Explodes While Being Defused The bomb disposal squad defused a crude device that had nails in it after workers unearthed it at the Mumbai Central site.

Workers at a Metro III construction site in Mumbai Central found an old, live bomb Highlights Old, live bomb found at Metro construction site in Mumbai Minor explosion while bomb squad was defusing the explosive Tyre shop and public lavatory once stood at the spot: initial probe

Bomb found at construction site opposite Mumbai Central station



Confirming the discovery, deputy commissioner of police, zone III, Virendra Mishra said, "A suspicious, old bomb-like heavy object in crude form was found at the Metro construction site. It also had splinters, like nails. BDDS has defused it."



Preliminary probe revealed that a tyre shop and public lavatory once stood at the spot where the bomb was found. Cops are investigating whether the explosive was part of any major terror conspiracy in the past and later buried there in abandonment.



The police have also collected samples of the explosives and will be sending it to the lab to ascertain their exact nature. The DCP said that no case has been registered as of now and the investigation is on.



