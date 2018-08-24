Humboldt Penguin Chick, First To Be Born In India, Dies At Mumbai Zoo

Born to the penguin pair of "Mr Molt" and "Flipper", the chick was the first Humboldt Penguin to be born in India.

Mumbai | Updated: August 24, 2018
The Humboldt Penguin chick at the Mumbai zoo died due to new born anomalies (File photo)

Mumbai: 

The Humboldt Penguin, which was hatched at the Mumbai zoo earlier this month, has died, zoo officials said.

The penguin chick died due to new born anomalies at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, news agency ANI reported.

Born to the penguin pair of "Mr Molt" and "Flipper", the chick was the first Humboldt Penguin to be born in India. The chick was born 40 days after Flipper, the oldest female in the zoo's penguin colony, hatched the egg.

The penguins in the Mumbai zoo are kept in a special enclosure which is spread across 1,700 sqft where an average temperature of 16-18 degrees celsius is maintained. The water quality is regularly tracked and the penguins are fed various fish, including Indian Mackerels.

With inputs from ANI

