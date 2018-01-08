Fire Breaks Out At Sessions Court In Mumbai, Fifth In City In 20 Days

News agency Press Trust of India quoted officials saying that there were no causalities or injuries reported so far. "Efforts are on to douse the flames," the official had said.
This is the fifth reported incident of fire in Mumbai in the last 20 days. At least four people, including two children died and five were left with serious injuries in a fire that broke out at a building in Mumbai's Marol last week. A technician was killed in a fire that broke out at Cinevista studio in east central Mumbai on Saturday. At least 12 people were killed on December 18 after a fire broke out at a snack shop in Mumbai's Saki Naka.
(With inputs from PTI)