Fire Breaks Out At Sessions Court In Mumbai, Fifth In City In 20 Days Fire officials said the first was made around 7.50 this morning. 5 fire engines are at the spot.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT A fire broke out in the sessions court building in south Mumbai's Fort today Mumbai: A fire broke out in the sessions court building in south Mumbai's Fort today. The fire was reported noticed first on the third floor of the sessions court. Fire officials said the first call was made around 7.50 this morning. 5 fire engines were rushed to the spot.



News agency Press Trust of India quoted officials saying that there were no causalities or injuries reported so far. "Efforts are on to douse the flames," the official had said.



This is the fifth reported incident of fire in Mumbai in the last 20 days. At least four people, including two children died and five were left with serious injuries in a fire that broke out at a building in Mumbai's Marol last week. A technician was killed in a fire that broke out at Cinevista studio in east central Mumbai on Saturday. At least 12 people were killed on December 18 after a fire broke out at a snack shop in Mumbai's Saki Naka.



On December 29, a massive fire gripped a rooftop pub in South Mumbai's Kamala Mills complex where 14 people died.



(With inputs from PTI)



