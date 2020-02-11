Elderly Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Debt, Illness In Mumbai

The woman was allegedly found with her wrists slit (Representational)

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband over debt and illness in Mumbai's suburban Powai, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when Sheela Ajit Lad was found dead by her neighbours at Sukh Shanti Co-operative Society at around 9.30 pm on Monday, an official said.

The victim was allegedly killed by her husband Ajit Lad, who hit her on the head with a heavy object, slit her wrists and strangled her to death, he said.

The accused ran away at around 7.30 pm, leaving a note at the crime scene, saying he was going to commit suicide and had killed his wife because he was heavily in debt and she was suffering from an ailment, the official said. The childless couple lived alone in the apartment, he added.

"On the basis of the note, we have registered a case of murder against Ajit Lad and have launched a manhunt for him. We have not traced him or found his body as he had mentioned suicide in the note," a senior police officer said.