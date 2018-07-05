Day Before Andheri Bridge Collapse, Railways Planned Inspection Change

Road over-bridge in Andheri collapsed on railway track injuring five people and disrupting rail services.

Just a day before the collapse of a road over-bridge in Mumbai's Andheri, the railway board issued a letter to senior zonal engineers directing that all its bridges be inspected regularly till they are put to use, and not just after they are commissioned, as is the norm currently.



In the letter dated July 2, the board issued this directive to all principal chief engineers across zones.



The next day on July 3, the 40-year-old road over-bridge in Andheri collapsed on railway track injuring five people and disrupting rail services.



A railway board official said, the letter was issued today, a day after the collapse, but that it has nothing to do with the incident. However, the letter carries the date as July 2.



"As per existing practice, new bridges/ROBs constructed on new lines, doubling/gauge conversion are inspected after commissioning of the line/bridge only. It is observed that in some cases, there is large time gap in completion of a bridge and its commissioning and during this intervening period bridge is not being inspected. This may have implication on safety.



"All ROBs constructed on new lines, doubling, gauge conversion should be inspected (regularly) till its commissioning. All ROBs on existing lines should be inspected even before commissioning of the bridge," the order stated, adding that all bridges over railways should be inspected as per schedule laid down under the railways' bridge manual.



