Robotic Trolley Serves Food, Water To COVID-19 Patients At Mumbai Hospital

A robotic trolley has been pressed into service at a hospital here to help eliminate contact and reduce the risk of infection among medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office shared a video on Twitter, which shows the robotic trolley called ''Gollar'' distributing medicines to COVID-19 patients at Podar Hospital in Worli.

This is an important step in our #WarAgainstVirus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities.

"Robot ''Gollar'' has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It''ll get you food, water and medicines. This is an important step in our #WarAgainstVirus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities," the CMO tweeted.