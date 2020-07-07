Robotic Trolley Serves Food, Water To COVID-19 Patients At Mumbai Hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office shared a video on Twitter, which shows the robotic trolley called ''Gollar'' distributing medicines to COVID-19 patients at Podar Hospital in Worli.

"Robot ''Gollar'' has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai!," CMO tweeted

Mumbai:

A robotic trolley has been pressed into service at a hospital here to help eliminate contact and reduce the risk of infection among medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

"Robot ''Gollar'' has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It''ll get you food, water and medicines. This is an important step in our #WarAgainstVirus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities," the CMO tweeted.

