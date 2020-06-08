Mumbai Hospital Accused Of Passing COVID Patient's Death As Heart Attack

The hospital has blamed the patient's family members for the lapse. (Representational)

A hospital in Mumbai's Kurla suburb has been accused of allegedly changing the cause of death in a patient's death certificate from COVID-19 to cardiac arrest in exchange for money. An acute myocardial infarction has been allegedly listed as the cause of death of the patient who died last week.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to the hospital, asking it to explain the major lapse. The civic body of Mumbai, in a letter addressed to the director of the New Noor Hospital in the Kurla area of Mumbai, said that according to the findings of a private lab, the patient was a confirmed COVID-19 positive case, but the hospital kept this information under wraps.

The matter came to the notice of the BMC when the word spread among locals, NDTV was told by a source. The municipal body has now asked the hospital to explain the gross negligence.

"The BMC has come to know from credible information that the patient was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 in your hospital on May 30, 2020 for necessary treatment. The patient was found confirmed COVID-19 infected, as per the report of Metropolis Healthcare Laboratory, and he later died on June 3, 2020 due to COVID-19 infection in your hospital (sic)," the civic body's notice to the hospital read.

The notice further stated that it has come to know that the hospital changed the cause of the death with "dishonest intention" and for "wrongful gains".

When NDTV visited the hospital, the authorities refused to comment on the notice.

The hospital has blamed the patient's family members for the lapse, who in turn have said that they were not aware of the protocols. The family members of the patient have now been traced and placed under quarantine.

Mumbai has reported more than 47,000 coronavirus cases of with over 1,500 deaths - the highest number of cases and deaths for any city in the country.