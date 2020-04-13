4 New Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi, Including One Death; 47 Cases So Far

Mumbai's Dharavi was disinfected on Sunday with an advanced blowing machine.

Four new cases, including one death, have been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi - Asia's largest slum where more than six lakh people live - taking the total to 47. Five deaths linked to COVID-19 have so far been reported so far from the area.

Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi. A 60-year-old man, who died at the city's Sion Hospital, tested positive for the highly infectious illness after his death. The city's civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - is conducting a contact tracing after his death.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Dharavi has raised concern among officials.

On Sunday, fire department officials used an advanced mist blowing machine - Protector 600 - to disinfect the locality, news agency ANI reported, adding that the area has also been barricaded to restrict the movement of people and ensure social distancing.

The authorities say isolation and quarantine are working in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in crowded areas.

Last week, at least nine containment zones were identified in the area. Containment zones are spots -- a building or a slum pocket - which has to be sealed and sanitized. People are not allowed out of doors and are provided essentials at their doorstep. Police officials guard the area to prevent people from going out.

The lockdown in the state, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, to control the spread of the virus has been extended till the end of this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said last week after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was one of the 13 chief ministers who attended the video meet.

Of India's 9,152 cases, Maharashtra has reported 1,985 cases, including 149 deaths. Of these more than 1,000 cases have been reported from Mumbai, a COVID-19 hotspot.



World 18,48,556 Cases 13,02,496 Active 4,31,852 Recovered 1,14,208 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 18,48,556 and 1,14,208 have died; 13,02,496 are active cases and 4,31,852 have recovered as on April 13, 2020 at 8:09 am.