A portion of the jetty at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Nhava Sheva, near Mumbai, was damaged today after a container ship hit it, the police said.

The ship, belonging to CMA CGM group, was dropping anchor at the port this afternoon when it hit a portion of the jetty while making a turn, said Chetan Kakde, senior inspector of Nhava Sheva police station.

He said that damage was not major.