Constable Outside Shatrughan Sinha's Home "Accidentally" Opens Fire

The incident occurred last evening at Shatrughan Sinha's residence at Juhu in western suburbs, when the constable, deployed for his security, was handling the weapon, he said.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 29, 2018 12:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Constable Outside Shatrughan Sinha's Home 'Accidentally' Opens Fire

A constable deployed at Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai residence accidentally fired a bullet from his weapon

Mumbai: 

A police constable deployed at Bollywood actor and BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha's residence in Mumbai accidentally discharged a bullet from his service weapon, but no one was hurt, an official said today.

The incident occurred last evening at Mr Sinha's residence at Juhu in Mumbai's western suburbs, when the constable, deployed for his security, was handling the weapon, he said.

No one was hurt in the accidental discharge of the bullet, the official said.

The 72-year-old Lok Sabha lawmaker from Patna Sahib in Bihar, who is also a former Union minister, stays on the eighth floor of a building called 'Ramayan'.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shatrughan SinhaJuhuJuhu Mumbai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................