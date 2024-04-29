Coach Of Mumbai Local Train Derails, None Hurt

A probe has been ordered into the derailment, an official sadi. (Representational)

A coach of a local train on the Harbour Line derailed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on Monday morning, affecting services for more than three hours.

No passenger was injured in the derailment that occurred when a train from Panvel entered CSMT around 11.35 am, a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

The second coach of the CSMT-bound train derailed as it pulled into platform number 2 of the station, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

A probe has been ordered into the derailment, he said.

The derailment disrupted local train services on the Harbour Line, and the CSMT-bound trains were initially terminated at Masjid station, another official said.

The services were restored on the Harbour Line from CSMT after more than three hours in the afternoon, he said.

The first trolley of the affected coach was re-railed around 1.15 pm, and the damaged tracks were cleared around 1.55 pm, the official said.

Commuters claimed that local trains on the Harbour Line had halted for more than 30 to 45 minutes, and there was no announcement inside the trains regarding the delay.

"Our train was halted between GTB and Wadala stations for 45 minutes. The heat was unbearable inside the coach, and many passengers jumped out on the track," a Kharghar resident said.

According to the Central Railway, Harbour Line passengers were allowed to travel via the Main Line till Kurla station, and Harbour Line services were terminated at Wadala station before the traffic resumed.

