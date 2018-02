A 38-year-old cab driver was allegedly beaten to death by three unidentified motorcyclists at Govandi in the eastern suburbs in Mumbai, police said.Officials informed that Salim Gulam Shaikh, a cab driver, had a quarrel with three unidentified persons on Ahilyabai Holkar road in Govandi after Salim's car allegedly brushed their motorcycle while overtaking it. Police said that the incident occurred yesterday evening. In the ensuing altercation, Salim was beaten up, sustaining serious head injuries, and died during treatment at a local hospital, said Senior Police Inspector Dipak Pagare of Shivajinagar Police Station.Senior Police Inspector Pagare said that the three had fled the scene and a search was on for them by scouring CCTV images of the area. A case of murder had been registered, he added.