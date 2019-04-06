Body Of Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found In Mumbai's Juhu, Rape Suspected

Locals blocked the road in front of the Juhu Police Station today to protest against the alleged rape and murder. They said a complaint had been filed at the police station after the girl went missing two days ago.

Mumbai | Written by | Updated: April 06, 2019 14:55 IST
Locals protests in front of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai.


Mumbai: 

The body of a nine-year-old girl, missing since the past two days, was found from a slum area in Mumbai's Juhu today.

The police suspect she was raped before being killed.

A suspect has been arrested, the police said.

Locals blocked the road in front of the Juhu Police Station today to protest against the alleged rape and murder. They said a complaint had been filed at the police station after the girl went missing two days ago.

A medical test of the girl will be conducted to determine if she was raped, police officials said.

The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem and a case has been registered at the Juhu Police station, the police said.



