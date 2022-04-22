BJP Leader Alleges Attack Near Uddhav Thackeray Home, SUV Damaged

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya's car is surrounded by crowds in Mumbai

A BJP leader has alleged he was attacked while returning home from a wedding in Mumbai. Visuals tweeted by the BJP leader, Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, show dents on the door of his Land Rover SUV. The rear door handle is also broken.

A crowd is seen gathered around his SUV as the vehicle moves slowly away. Some policemen are also seen telling the people to move back.

"I had gone to attend a wedding and while returning home, my vehicle stopped at a road signal in Kalanagar area. Suddenly, a mob of few hundreds attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles," Mr Kamboj said in a video statement on Twitter.

"I was asked to move my vehicle by local police and no one in the car was injured. I am not going to be afraid of this kind of aggression because my party and I are exposing corruption in the BMC (civic body ruled by the Shiv Sena)," Mr Kamboj said.

Kalanagar is where Matoshree, the private home of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is located and which at present is seeing a gathering of hundreds of Shiv Sena workers to thwart a plan by independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday morning.

"I'm not going to be scared," Mr Kamboj tweeted later.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the attack on Mr Bharatiya is a reaction to the BJP exposing corruption in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"If you talk about government corruption in Maharashtra, 'I will kill you', this is the message. However, the fight against corruption against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government won't stop," Mr Fadnavis tweeted.