Baby Crocodile Rescued From Public Swimming Pool In Mumbai. See Pic

A BMC official said that the hatchling was caught before anyone was injured.

A tiny baby crocodile, measuring two feet in length, was rescued from a public swimming pool in Mumbai's Dadar today. A sanitation worker spotted the baby crocodile at 5:30 am while inspecting the Mahatma Gandhi Jaltaran Talao, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, before it opened to the public.

The hatchling was rescued with the help of experts and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will hand it over to the forest department for release into its natural habitat.

"An investigation is underway to find out how the crocodile ended up in the swimming pool, and based on it, necessary action will be taken," senior BMC official Kishor Gandhi said.

Another official said the civic body's employees inspect public swimming pools every day before opening the gates to the public. The official added that the hatchling was caught before anyone was injured and that steps have been initiated to hand over the reptile to the forest department.