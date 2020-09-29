Actor Akshat Utkarsh Found Dead At Mumbai Home, Police Suspect Suicide

A case has been lodged and the matter is being probed, police said.

The police said that his body has been handed over to his family after postmortem.

Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead at his Mumbai home today, police said.

"Akshat Utkarsh has died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area," news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)

