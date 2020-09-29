Actor Akshat Utkarsh Found Dead At Mumbai Home, Police Suspect Suicide

The police said that his body has been handed over to his family after postmortem.

Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead at his Mumbai home today, police said.

"Akshat Utkarsh has died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area," news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area. Case lodged, matter being probed. Body handed over to family after postmortem: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

A case has been lodged and the matter is being probed, they said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)