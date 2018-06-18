4 Persons Feared Drowned In Sea Off Maharashtra's Palghar Coast

They were were part of a group of seven youngsters who had gone for a swim in the sea yesterday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.
He said that a rescue operation, comprising fire brigade and police personnel as well as local fishermen, was currently underway.
Police identified the four as Deepak Chalwadi, 20, Dipesh Dileep Pednekar, 17, Sritej Naik, 15 and Tushar Chimte, 15.
CommentsMr Chalwadi's has been fished out so far, he added.
Three others, Gaurav Sawant, 17, Sanket Jogle, 17, and Devidas Jadhav ,16, were rescued, the official said, adding that all seven were from Nalasopara area in the district.