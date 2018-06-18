4 Persons Feared Drowned In Sea Off Maharashtra's Palghar Coast They were were part of a group of seven youngsters who had gone for a swim in the sea yesterday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.

Share EMAIL PRINT A rescue operation comprising fire brigade, police and local fisherman was underway. (Representational) Thane: Four persons are feared drowned in the sea off Dadrapada coast in Kelwe in Maharashtra's Palghar district yesterday, police said.



They were were part of a group of seven youngsters who had gone for a swim in the sea yesterday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.



He said that a rescue operation, comprising fire brigade and police personnel as well as local fishermen, was currently underway.



Police identified the four as Deepak Chalwadi, 20, Dipesh Dileep Pednekar, 17, Sritej Naik, 15 and Tushar Chimte, 15.



Mr Chalwadi's has been fished out so far, he added.



Three others, Gaurav Sawant, 17, Sanket Jogle, 17, and Devidas Jadhav ,16, were rescued, the official said, adding that all seven were from Nalasopara area in the district.



Four persons are feared drowned in the sea off Dadrapada coast in Kelwe in Maharashtra's Palghar district yesterday, police said.They were were part of a group of seven youngsters who had gone for a swim in the sea yesterday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.He said that a rescue operation, comprising fire brigade and police personnel as well as local fishermen, was currently underway.Police identified the four as Deepak Chalwadi, 20, Dipesh Dileep Pednekar, 17, Sritej Naik, 15 and Tushar Chimte, 15. Mr Chalwadi's has been fished out so far, he added.Three others, Gaurav Sawant, 17, Sanket Jogle, 17, and Devidas Jadhav ,16, were rescued, the official said, adding that all seven were from Nalasopara area in the district. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter