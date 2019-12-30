32-Year-Old Waitress Found Dead In Rented Flat In Mumbai

The woman who died was a resident of Sanpada in Navi Mumbai: Police (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in her rented flat in the northern suburb of Dahisar in the metropolis on Sunday evening, an official said.

Rozina Mehboob Sheikh, a waitress in a hotel, lived alone in the flat in Jankalyan Nagar and the incident came to light after her maid rang the door bell several times and got no response, he said.

"She then alerted the flat owner who opened the house with a spare key. The body was found on the bed. There is no external injury but we are awaiting the post-mortem report. We have taken an accidental death report at present," said senior inspector Mohammad Mujawar of Dahisar police station.

He said Sheikh was a resident of Sanpada in Navi Mumbai.