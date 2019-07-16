26-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Swine Flu In Mumbai

The woman died as her situation was critical. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman died at a city hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night due to Swine flu. The deceased has been identified as Idris Khan. Her situation was said to be critical.

According to BMC Health Committee Chairman, Amey Ghule, people have been advised to take all necessary precautions.

"A woman died as her situation was critical. She was suffering from swine flu. We have distributed adequate medicines and injections to fight such types of infectious diseases during the rainy season. Dispensaries are equipped with medicines and injections to deal with Swine Flu, Malaria etc," said Mr Ghule.

"People are advised not to eat open food on streets and take adequate safety measures and precaution," he said.

