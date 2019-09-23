21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Flashing Woman Lecturer In Mumbai

On Saturday evening, police arrested the accused and registered a case (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to flash a lecturer outside her college in suburban Vile Parle, hours after she clicked his photo and posted it on the twitter handle of the Mumbai Police, an official said today.

According to Juhu police, the incident occurred on Saturday noon when the 39-year-old lecturer was coming out of the college.

"The accused was standing behind an autorickshaw and watching a porn clip when he spotted the lecturer coming out of the back gate of the college," the official said.

While staring at the woman, he tried to expose his private parts, he added.

At that moment, the woman clicked his photo and shared it on the twitter handle of Mumbai Police.

"This man was seen masturbating near Mithibai College just now. The minute I clicked his picture he ran away," she tweeted.

On Saturday evening, police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

For more Mumbai news, click here

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.