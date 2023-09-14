2 Kg Gold Dust Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

Further details are awaited.

Two kilograms of gold dust worth over Rs one crore was seized at Mumbai airport from an Indian family who arrived from Singapore, an official said.

According to the Mumbai Customs official, the gold dust, valued at Rs 1,05,27,331, was concealed in the undergarments of the couple and their three-year-old child.

"Based on profiling, Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs on September 12, 2023, seized 24 KT Gold Dust weighing 2.0 kgs from an Indian family travelling from Singapore. The gold was concealed by the two passengers in their inner garments and the diaper of their three-year-old child," said the official.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Air Customs Intelligence at Cochin International Airport in Kerala arrested a person with over 700 gms of gold paste, concealed inside his rectum.

The value of the seized gold was estimated at Rs 40 lakh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)