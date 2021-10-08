UP Girl, 17, Allegedly Raped, Dies During Treatment: Police

The girl died during treatment in the Meerut Medical College, police said. (Representational)

A 17-year-old student, who was allegedly raped after being given some intoxicants, died during treatment in the Meerut Medical College on Friday.

Police, however, said the medical examination of the victim did not confirm rape.

Family members of the girl, however, claimed that girl was administering some stupefying substance and later tried to rape her.

After the girl died in a hospital, her family members created a ruckus, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

The police subsequently said the culprits have been identified and would be arrested soon.