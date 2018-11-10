Man Who Burst Cracker In 3-Year-Old's Mouth Charged With Attempted Murder

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a local boy who is absconding since Tuesday.

Meerut | | Updated: November 10, 2018
The 3-year-old is admitted to a local hospital in Meerut and is in critical condition

Meerut: 

The Meerut district police are investigating a charge that a boy lit a firecracker after putting it in the mouth of a three-old-girl, seriously injuring her.

According to a complaint lodged at Sardhana police station, Harpal placed the firecracker in Ayushi's mouth, telling her it was a piece of chocolate.

But a preliminary inquiry indicated that the girl picked up a half-lit cracker and tried to blow on it when it burst, Sardhana SHO Kapil Prashant told PTI-Bhasha on Friday.

Harpal was bursting crackers near the girl's home when the incident took place, the probe indicated.

However, according to the complaint by the girl's father, Harpal had entered their home.

The child is admitted at a local hospital.

