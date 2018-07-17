Yogi Adityanath Suspends Two Senior Cops For Dissatisfactory Performance

Yogi Adityanath suspended 2 cops for laxity in performing their duties. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today suspended the Superintendent of Police of Sambhal and Pratapgarh districts for laxity in performing their duties.

SP Sambhal, RM Bhardwaj and SP Pratapgarh Santosh Kumar Singh have been suspended by the CM and departmental action has been initiated against them, Principal Secretary Home, Arvind Kumar said.

Both the officers were charged of laxity in performing their duties following deaths in their respective areas, he added.

IPS officers Yamuna Prasad and Dev Ranjan Verma have been appointed as the new SPs of Sambhal and Pratapgarh respectively.