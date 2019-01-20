UP Cop Shifted Out After Video Shows Elderly Woman Pleading At His Feet

Grandson dies; 75-year-old Lucknow woman pleads for filing FIR, cop remains unmoved

Tej Prakash Singh, a police inspector from Lucknow was removed from his post and sent to the police lines, after a viral video showed an elderly woman begging and falling at his feet, to register a First Information Report (FIR), after the death of her grandson on Friday. Her grandson was a labourer in plywood factory, on the outskirts of the city.

Brahma Devi, 75, had gone to the Gudamba police station, hours after her grandson, Akash Yadav, 20, died. He was crushed under a malfunctioning machine at the factory, the woman alleged.

Gudamba police station, ironically, was ranked among India's top three last year by the union home ministry, and awarded by Rajnath Singh, who is also a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Lucknow. Proper records and "extremely courteous" staff were the award-winning reasons of this police station, the ministry had said.

The Inspector makes a feeble attempt to stop woman from falling at his feet

In the video, Brahma Devi, can be seen folding her hands in front of the police inspector and crying and when the cop seemed still unmoved, she falls at his feet. All the while, Mr Singh, in-charge of the police station, continues to remain seated on a chair leisurely, with his legs crossed, watching her.

Relatives the labourer later told the media that they had gone to the police station to try and get an FIR registered against Ajay Gupta, owner of the the plywood factory. Mr Gupta has been missing since the day of the incident. Locals in the area allege that the machines being used in the factory were outdated and in dire need of repair.

The Lucknow police has issued a statement saying the inspector has been removed from the police station and an enquiry is being conducted by a senior officer. An FIR against the factory owner has also been registered but no arrests have been made.

"We will examine the whole video...find out the circumstances and act further in the case," said Harendra Singh, a senior police officer in Lucknow.