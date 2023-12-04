Video: On-Duty Cop Tossed In Air After Car Hits Him On Busy Lucknow Road

The constable was tossed in the air before he fell on the road,

A police constable - on a vehicle check duty - was injured after being hit by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow yesterday, the police said.

The incident was reported from Lucknow's Awadh crossing last evening.

A video captured by a security camera in the area shows the constable standing on the road when the speeding car hits him and drives on.

The constable was tossed in the air before he fell on the road, the video shows.

Amit Kumar is being treated at a hospital where he was taken by the passersby. "He suffered serious injuries in the accident," police said.

Police said the traffic police personnel followed the car and the driver of the vehicle was arrested. "The driver tried to flee the scene after the accident but we caught him," police said.

Officials said the car was coming from the wrong direction and a case has been registered against the driver.