5 Of A Family Dead After Fire At UP Home Due To Short Circuit

The cause of fire in Lucknow home is said to be a short-circuit.

Five members of a family including a child died last night after a fire broke out at a two-storey home in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The fire soon spread to the gas-stove godown located in Indira Nagar.

The police and fire brigade were informed, but by the time the fire was controlled, all the people inside and the equipment stored in godown were charred. The burnt bodies of the family members were taken to Lohia hospital, but none could be saved.

The cause of fire is said to be a short-circuit.

The fire also spread to a gas-stove godown and all the equipment were charred.

The people inside the home could not be saved.

(With inputs from ANI)

