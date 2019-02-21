At This Lucknow Cafe, Children With Mental Disabilities Assist In Operations

The cafe has also been decorated with framed pictures of the children with inspiring quotes.

A cafe in Lucknow is attempting to set a new example of inclusiveness by opening its doors to young people who are fighting multiple mental challenges.

Children suffering from conditions like cerebral palsy and autism have been trained to assist in operations of the non-for-profit cafe.

The cafe is the brainchild of a social organisation which provides training to such differently-abed children. The income from this cafe will also be utilised for the welfare of these children.

This is one of the few cafes in the country where children with mental disabilities are assisting in operations. A variety of snacks, ice cream and drinks are being served to the customers here.

"This is beneficial for the children because they can learn business skills here," said Anjali, a trainer at the non-profit.

She said her organisation provides training to the children in phases and groups.

"In the first phase, 12 students were trained, but more children will be added in the future. After training, children in groups of 4 come to the cafe daily and serve the customers by taking their orders and serving food," she added.

The cafe has also been decorated with framed pictures of children alongside inspiration quotes and couplets.