Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

4 Killed After Innova Rams Van, Pushes It Under Truck In UP

The van, which was following a truck, was pushed under the chassis of the heavy vehicle by the force of the impact, the police said

Read Time: 1 min
Share
4 Killed After Innova Rams Van, Pushes It Under Truck In UP
Four people were killed in an accident in Lucknow
Lucknow:

Four people were killed and seven were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Lucknow on Thursday, the police said.

A van carrying a woman, her son and their two neighbours that was returning from a hospital was hit by a Toyota Innova SUV from behind, the police said.

The van, which was following a truck, was pushed under the chassis of the heavy vehicle by the force of the impact, the police said.

All four passengers in the van were killed. Visuals from the accident site on Deva Road in Lucknow's Chinhat show the van's cabin completely mangled.

The woman, Kiran, was taken to hospital by her son Kundan Yadav and their two neighbours, Bunty Yadav and Sobhit Yadav.

The police said 11 people were injured in the accident. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where four of them died.

Police officer Pankaj Singh said the relatives of the dead and the injured people have been informed about the accident.

The police are investigating the case.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Lucknow Accident, Accident, Van Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.