4 Killed After Innova Rams Van, Pushes It Under Truck In UP

Four people were killed and seven were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Lucknow on Thursday, the police said.

A van carrying a woman, her son and their two neighbours that was returning from a hospital was hit by a Toyota Innova SUV from behind, the police said.

The van, which was following a truck, was pushed under the chassis of the heavy vehicle by the force of the impact, the police said.

All four passengers in the van were killed. Visuals from the accident site on Deva Road in Lucknow's Chinhat show the van's cabin completely mangled.

The woman, Kiran, was taken to hospital by her son Kundan Yadav and their two neighbours, Bunty Yadav and Sobhit Yadav.

The police said 11 people were injured in the accident. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where four of them died.

Police officer Pankaj Singh said the relatives of the dead and the injured people have been informed about the accident.

The police are investigating the case.