Thiruvonam Lottery Result 2021: BR81 Onam Lottery Results Soon; Live Updates

Thiruvonam lottery result: Onam lottery results will be released today afternoon

Thiruvonam bumper lottery result LIVE UPDATES: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will start the Kerala lottery draw for the Thiruvonam bumper lottery results soon at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. State finance minister KN Balagopal will inaugurate the draw at 2.00 pm, according to a statement released by the Directorate. A cumulative lottery results list of Onam bumper will be released online for 54 lakh tickets sold across state in the evening today. The Kerala lotteries will live broadcast on selected Malayalam TV stations today from 2.00 pm. The Onam lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

Thiruvonam bumper lottery result LIVE UPDATES