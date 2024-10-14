Nara Rohith And Siree Lella's Engagement Was A Traditional Fashion Affair Featuring An Ivory <i>Kurta</i> And Red <i>Kanjeevaram Saree</i>

South Indian actor Nara Rohith, who is also the nephew of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, got engaged to his Pratinidhi 2 co-star Siree Lella in Hyderabad on Sunday October 13, 2024. The family event saw the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, family and friends in attendance in the city. But what couldn't be missed were the bride-to-be and groom-to-be's traditional red and gold South Indian attires that hit traditional fashion jackpot.

Siree Lella was draped in a red and gold kanjeevaram silk saree with a gold thread work self-design in a jaal format. The nine-yard wonder was teamed with a contrasting red block coloured blouse with a gold border around the sleeves and hemline; along with gold floral embroidery in parallel lines running through the garment. Siree Lella accessorised her look with a traditional gold temple jewellery necklace, jhumkas and a maang-teeka. Her hair was done in an ornate center-parted braid with mogra flower laden gajra added as an accessory. On the makeup front, makeup artist Sadhna Singh added the perfect strokes of glamour to her face with a nude makeup look featuring defined brows, shimmer-laden eyes, a hint of blush topper on the cheeks and a rose-toned lip colour to tie the look together beautifully.

Nara Rohith matched steps with his bride-to-be in an ivory kurta-pajama set with multicoloured floral zari work on the chest and sleeves. The Mandarin collared kurta looked simply regal with the block coloured churidar pajama. On the grooming front, Rohith styled his hair in a spiked hairdo and wore his signature tamed beard.

Nara Rohith and Siree Lella set couple OOTD goals in traditional kurta-pajama and a kanjeevaram saree for their big engagement day.

