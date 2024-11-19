This Luxurious Cocktail Priced At Rs 10,000 Is The Taste Of True Royalty

Cocktails are like art served in every glass. Their vibrant hues and tantalising aromas laced with a flavourful mix of zest, sweetness and spirited allure make you feel like you are savouring a moment of bliss. If cocktails have your heart, then this one should be on your drinks list. The Jewel of Tansen, an alcoholic beverage found in the newly-launched fine dining restaurant Tansen India in Hyderabad is one such cocktail that is a must-try. Priced at Rs 10,000 per glass, it is considered to be “India's most luxurious cocktail”. If you are planning to explore its exquisite taste then check out all the details below:

Jewel of Tansen: What Is It Made Of

The Jewel of Tansen is made with rare and luxurious ingredients collected from around the world. It includes Ajwa dates from Saudi Arabia and Al-Medina, Italian pine nuts and vermouth enhanced with truffle flavours.

At Tansen India, the cocktail is served under a smoked glass bell jar. From the first sip itself, you will be swept over with the commendable taste of Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Whisky adorned with a gold leaf ice cube. The 23-carat edible gold will transport you back to the royal era, offering an extraordinary and lavish experience. Premium spirits with gold flakes not only deliver a rich palatableness but also a striking visual grandeur. Expect to hear symphonies of renowned singer Tansen's music after you order a glass for yourself.

Where Can It Be Found

The Jewel of Tansen is an exclusive member of Tansen India. As per the official website, the restaurant offers a “holistic experience with sophisticated interiors and extraordinary service” that will make you feel pampered, that too like royalty.

Tansen India is one of the many restaurants owned by Ohri's Group. Amar Ohri, who took forward the legacy of his father Ravi Ohri said, “Tansen has always stood for excellence, and with the launch of our exclusive line of regal and crafted cocktails, we continue to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality,” reported Hotelier India.

So the next time you visit Hyderabad, you can live and enjoy the good life like a Nizam.