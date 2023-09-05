This Giant-Sized Lipstick Mobile Is Painting The Town Red, Very Literally

This lipstick is like no other

Almost every day, the beauty sphere is inundated with new launches, from highlighters that expertly fake naturally glowing skin to mascaras that promise to lift so high, they almost defy gravity. With such a vast collection of products, variants and brands, standing out in a saturated market isn't easy. But L'Oreal Paris is trying their best. The French beauty brand stepped out of the screen and onto the streets for their latest campaign. Promoting their new Infaillible Matte Resistance liquid lipstick that promises pigmented colour that is long-lasting, the brand showcased a cute red automobile moving along the road with an oversized lipstick applicator strapped to the back of the car. As the vehicle moved, the lipstick appeared to streak the streets in a shade of rouge. It's unclear how much of the installation is AI-generated or physically created but it's clear that this tube of lipstick is definitely painting the town red.

Earlier this summer, Maybelline promoted their Sky High Mascara on London's famous tube system. Larger-than-life lashes, which were attached to the front of the train, got a coat of a mascara whenever it halted, with strategically placed applicators at various stations.

Previously, Jacquemus marketed its collection of bags with life-size versions of the Jacquemus Le Bambino bags fashioned as buses to carry passengers around the city of Paris. Reportedly created by AI, the marketing campaign won favour on social media with comments ranging from "Brilliant" to "This is magic!".

It's interesting to see how fashion and beauty go big and step out onto the streets.

